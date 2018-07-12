SPORTS

Ken Giles sent down to Astros' Triple-A affiliate after 9th inning meltdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ken Giles is being sent down to the Minors.

After giving up three earned runs with a 4-0 lead in the ninth inning of the Houston Astros' extra-innings win on Tuesday, the team optioned the fiery right-hander to Triple-A Fresno. The Astros are recalling left-handed pitcher Cionel Perez from Double-A Corpus Christi in a corresponding move.

It has been a season of woe so far for Giles, in whom the Astros have entrusted the closer role.

Giles in 34 appearances has an ERA of 4.99.

But Giles has memorably sunk the 'Stros in high-leverage spots this season. Back on May 27, Giles was given an 8-3 lead vs. Cleveland in the ninth inning before allowing three earned runs as part of an Indians rally. Houston lost 10-9 in 14 innings.

Almost more memorable than that was Giles punching himself in the face after giving up four runs to the Yankees in the ninth inning on May 1.



On Tuesday, Giles was seen spouting off as manager A.J. Hinch pulled him from the mound.

Giles was acquired in a trade with the Phillies before the 2016 season. In the past offseason, Giles won arbitration for a $4.6 million salary this season.
