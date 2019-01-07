COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston Astros' star George Springer and Congressman John Lewis to be grand marshals of MLK parade

EMBED </>More Videos

After years of multiple parades honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. across Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner has backed one.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The MLK parade in downtown Houston will get an added boost of star power from a Houston Astros' MVP and a civil rights icon and politician.

The city of Houston announced Monday that Astros outfielder George Springer and Congressman John Lewis will service as Grand Marshals of the parade on Jan. 21.


For the first time, the city is officially throwing its support behind the parade presented by the Black Heritage Society in downtown, after years of dueling events.

The second event, the MLK Grande Parade, typically took place in Midtown.

But back in July, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city would support the parade organized by the Black Heritage Society. The mayor called for one unified parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy.

He said over the summer that many Houstonians have opted out of attending any parade because of the "separation" on a day where everyone should be together.

This year's unified parade will be in memory of Ovide Duncantell, a Houston civil rights activist who fought for equal rights for African Americans for many years.

Duncantell was the founder of the country's first Martin Luther King, Jr. parade. Duncantell died in November.

SEE MORE: Houstonian who founded the first ever MLK Day parade is laid to rest



The mayor says the parade will also have a new route, passing in front of City Hall.

Head to the Black Heritage Society's website to find out more about participating in the parade.

ABC13 is a community partner with the parade, which will be streamed live on abc13.com.

RELATED: Mayor Turner: City will support Black Heritage Society as official MLK Jr. Day parade in Houston
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmartin luther king jrparadeHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Here's how you can celebrate Dia de los Reyes this weekend
GRAB YOUR SKATES: Ice skating sessions $5 in New Caney
Golfers unsure of Memorial Park Golf Course renovation plans
FBISD parents upset over plans to move kids to other schools
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fight led to suspects mistakenly shooting at girl's family: ADA
President Trump will travel to U.S.-Mexico border
Man in wheelchair hit and killed by big rig on I-10 feeder
7-year-old boy with autism missing in Texas City
Kevin Spacey ordered to stay away from accuser
Woman and baby thrown from car in violent crash
Man with Houston ties accused of fighting for ISIS
Babysitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Show More
Suspect fatally shot after holding man hostage at gunpoint: HCSO
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Family headed home from vacation killed in wrong-way crash
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
Christian Bale compares Dick Cheney to 'Satan'
More News