Houston Astros set dates and cities for 2019 Caravan tour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Astros hope fans are still excited for what's to come in 2019.
The team announced dates and locations for their anticipated Astros Caravan tour that will go through several Texas cities and Mexico next month.
According to the team, various players will take part in caravan stops in the following cities and dates:
- Jan. 22-24: Houston and surround cities
- Jan. 22: Austin
- Jan. 22-23: Monterrey, Mexico
- Jan. 23: Corpus Christi
- Jan. 24: San Antonio
The team will announce exact locations for the caravan stops at a later date. You can check on the information on the Astros' website.
In recent offseasons, the Astros have connected with their faithful, even surprising some as Whataburger drive-thru workers, for example.
World Series champs surprise Whataburger customers