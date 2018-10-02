Astros playoff pep rally set Wednesday at Houston City Hall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4336101" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Just days after clinching a playoff spot, tickets appeared on StubHub for the postseason.

By the end of October, we should know whether the city of Houston is planning another celebration for a World Series win.Until that time comes, city hall will use the upcoming start of the Astros' postseason to throw a pep rally for the historic team.On Wednesday, the front steps of the public square facing Smith Street in downtown Houston will be the site of a rally for the Astros.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will host the fans, the players, owner Jim Crane, team management, mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars for the event.It's set for noon at 901 Bagby St., and it's open to the public.Of course, the last time city hall hosted an Astros-related gathering, the team had just won its first ever World Series championship and the celebration was epic.The 'Stros begin their title defense Friday afternoon at Minute Maid Park vs. the Cleveland Indians.