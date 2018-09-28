SPORTS

Houston Astros playoff tickets against Cleveland Indians for games 1, 2 and 5 sold out

Just days after clinching a playoff spot, tickets appeared on StubHub for the postseason.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Playoff tickets for the Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians were the hottest ticket in town.

Tickets for games 1, 2 and 5 sold out quick.
Game 1 will be Friday, Oct. 5 at Minute Maid versus the Cleveland Indians.



Game 2 will be on Saturday, Oct. 6. The team will then travel to Cleveland for Game 3 and Game 4 on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, respectively.

If needed, Game 5 will return to Houston on Oct. 11.


Due to such a limited number of tickets, fans are encouraged to guarantee their tickets to the 2018 postseason by purchasing 2019 season tickets.

Tickets can only be purchased by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS or online at Astros.com/postseason.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park box office.

Whether you score tickets or not, you can still cheer on the defending champs in style.

AL West gear is available at the Astros team store.

It has extended hours from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

