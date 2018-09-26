2018 AL WEST CHAMPS #Htown — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) September 26, 2018

After clinching their second straight AL West title Tuesday night, the Astros can look ahead to facing the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS.Here's the schedule.Game 1 will be Friday, Oct. 5 at Minute Maid.Game 2 will be on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Minute Maid. The team will then travel to Cleveland for Game 3 and Game 4 on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, respectively.If needed, Game 5 will return to Houston on Oct. 11.The Astros won the season series from the Indians, 4-3. They also outscored Cleveland 45-29.This is the Astros' second straight year with a 100-win season.Fans can get tickets for the postseason starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 28.They can only be purchased by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS or online at Astros.com/postseason.Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park box office.