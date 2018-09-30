Batting Average -- Astros: .256 (4th), Indians: .259 (2nd)

Home Runs -- Astros: 205 (7th), Indians: 215 (4th)

Runs Batted In -- Astros: 763 (5th), Indians: 786: (3rd)

Stolen Bases -- Astros: 71 (11th), Indians: 132 (1st)

Earned Run Average -- Astros: 3.11 (1st), Indians: 3.79 (5th)

Total Strikeouts -- Astros: 1,677 (1st), Indians: 1,536 (4th)

Runs Allowed Per Game -- Astros: 3.29 (1st), Indians: 4.02 (4th)

Saves -- Astros: 46 (tied-4th), Indians: 40 (8th)

Now the real season begins.After the Astros set a franchise record with 103 wins, the team will get some much deserved time off to prepare for the American League Divisional Series.Houston will have homefield advantage in every round of the playoffs, unless they face the 107-win Boston Red Sox.In line to start Game 1 for the Astros will undoubtedly be Justin Verlander. The 35-year-old Verlander went 16-9 on the year while posting a stellar 2.52 ERA and career-best 0.902 WHIP and 290 strikeouts.On the flip side, Corey Kluber could be the potential Game 1 starter for the Indians. The 2-time Cy Young Award winner went 20-7 this season with a 2.89 ERA and 222 strikeouts, good enough for seventh best in the American League.2018 head-to-head record: The Astros went 4-3 against the Indians this season.BattingPitching