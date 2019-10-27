Astros owner Jim Crane sends personal letter to Sports Illustrated writer

Astros owner Jim Crane sent me a letter on Saturday retracting the team’s original statement about my story. “We were wrong.”https://t.co/arvGceF4To pic.twitter.com/bw2TZI3fh2 — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) October 27, 2019

#Astros GM Jeff Luhnow will not divulge who wrote the team’s initial statement accusing SI of fabricating a story about inappropriate comments directed at a female reporter. Today Luhnow says the initial statement was wrong and should not have been released. — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 24, 2019

#Astros GM Jeff Luhnow says Brandon Taubman’s inappropriate actions do not represent a larger issue in the Astros organization. — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 24, 2019

News conference with #Astros GM Jeff Luhnow included very tense moments. Luhnow was asked about “smearing” the reporter who was present for inappropriate comments from Brandon Taubman. Luhnow apologized before he was asked about potentially losing his own job. — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 24, 2019

Jeff Luhnow embarrassed by what has transpired this week. pic.twitter.com/KtfqoCwG9J — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) October 24, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A few days after the Houston Astros fired their assistant general manager, owner Jim Crane took more matters into his own hands.Brandon Taubman reportedly made an insensitive outburst directed toward female reporters during the team's ALCS celebration, which caused major backlash.Crane sent a personal letter to Stephanie Apstein, the writer of the Sports Illustrated article that accused Taubman for his comments directed towards female reporters regarding Roberto Osuna.The letter reads:On Thursday, the team said Taubman's termination happened after its investigation found his comments boisterously praising closer Roberto Osuna was actually made in the direction of the reporters. Osuna was suspended 75 games in 2018 after he was charged with domestic violence counts, which were later dropped.The club also apologized to the reporter who originally brought to light of Taubman's outburst. In the hours following the report, the Astros defended Taubman and denied the incident happened as reported.Here is the Astros' statement regarding Taubman's termination:In a news conference in Washington before World Series Game 3, Astros GM Jeff Luhnow said the original statement denying the incident should never have been released