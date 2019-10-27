Sports

Astros owner Jim Crane sends personal letter to Sports Illustrated writer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A few days after the Houston Astros fired their assistant general manager, owner Jim Crane took more matters into his own hands.

Brandon Taubman reportedly made an insensitive outburst directed toward female reporters during the team's ALCS celebration, which caused major backlash.

Crane sent a personal letter to Stephanie Apstein, the writer of the Sports Illustrated article that accused Taubman for his comments directed towards female reporters regarding Roberto Osuna.

The letter reads:

On behalf of the entire Astros organization, I want to personally apologize for the statement we issued on Monday, October 21st. We were wrong and I am sorry that we initially questioned your professionalism. We retract that statement, and I assure you that the Houston Astros will learn from this experience.




On Thursday, the team said Taubman's termination happened after its investigation found his comments boisterously praising closer Roberto Osuna was actually made in the direction of the reporters. Osuna was suspended 75 games in 2018 after he was charged with domestic violence counts, which were later dropped.

SEE ALSO: Astros exec 'embarrassed' over celebration of closer Osuna

The club also apologized to the reporter who originally brought to light of Taubman's outburst. In the hours following the report, the Astros defended Taubman and denied the incident happened as reported.

Here is the Astros' statement regarding Taubman's termination:

During the past two days, the Astros pro-actively assisted Major League Baseball in interviewing Astros employees as part of MLB's investigation of the events published in the recent Sports Illustrated article. Major League Baseball also separately interviewed members of the media over the past 24 hours.
Our initial investigation led us to believe that Brandon Taubman's inappropriate comments were not directed toward any reporter. We were wrong. We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct. The Astros in no way intended to minimize the issues related to domestic violence.

Our initial belief was based on witness statements about the incident. Subsequent interviews have revealed that Taubman's inappropriate comments were, in fact, directed toward one or more reporters. Accordingly we have terminated Brandon Taubman's employment with the Houston Astros. His conduct does not reflect the values of our organization and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action.

We are thankful to Major League Baseball and to everyone that cooperated in the investigation. As previously stated, the Astros are very committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence. We fully support MLB and baseball's stance and values regarding domestic violence. We will continue to make this cause a priority for our organization.

In a news conference in Washington before World Series Game 3, Astros GM Jeff Luhnow said the original statement denying the incident should never have been released






The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosdomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bomb threat called in to Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
Nationals ace Max Scherzer scratched from WS Game 5 start
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Families searching for two soldiers missing from Fort Hood
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
19-year-old arrested after allegedly killing man in Pasadena
Show More
Chance the Rapper talks support of teachers strike on 'SNL'
Astros tie up World Series with 8-1 Game 4 victory
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Teacher accused of putting student with disability in trash can
Astros fan uses Bregman game-worn jersey for good luck
More TOP STORIES News