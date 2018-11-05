SPORTS

Justin Verlander can win his 2nd Cy Young Award after career-best season with Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander could ace his second career Cy Young Award come Nov. 14.

MLB announced Verlander as one of three American League finalists of the 2018 award on Monday.

The 35-year-old last won the award in 2011, which was also his Most Valuable Player-winning season with the Detroit Tigers.

In his first full season in Houston, Verlander posted stats ranked near the top of the AL. He was first in strikeouts, road wins and opposition on-base percentage, among other categories. He also posted a 2.52 ERA in 2018, which was third-best among AL pitchers.

Verlander also notched his 200th career victory and his 2,500th career strikeout this season, which also saw him be named to his seventh All-Star team.

The other finalists for the award are Cleveland's Corey Kluber and Tampa Bay's Blake Snell.

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander doesn't show any signs of slowing down or stopping anytime soon.

