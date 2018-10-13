At just 35 years old, Justin Verlander is already facing questions about his legacy.But when asked about his standing as an all-time great pitcher, Verlander had the perfect response."I'm kind of like Finding Nemo," Verlander said. "Dory, 'just keep swimming,' you know? That's me, just keep pitching. Head down, prepare myself and just keep pitching."Verlander, who's already won a Cy Young, AL MVP and World Series, says he'll worry about his legacy once he's done."At the end of my career, hopefully when I look up and it's all said and done, that's cemented my legacy."