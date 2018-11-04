MARRIAGE

Justin Verlander to Kate Upton on 1-year anniversary: I 'married my best friend'

Take a peek into Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship (AP)

Love is in the air for Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and Kate Upton as they celebrate one year of marital bliss.

Verlander took to Instagram Sunday, saying he feels like "the luckiest man in the world to have married my best friend."


"Every day you inspire me to want to be better. You are such a strong woman but yet still so very caring. You stand up for what you believe in. You are just as beautiful on the inside as you are out," he said in a heartfelt post. "You are the first thing I want to see every morning for the rest of my life. You are the first person I want to talk to when something good, or bad happens."

In kind, Mrs. Verlander paid tribute to her World Series champion husband.

"This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life. Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I'm so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much!" Upton posted on Instagram.



The couple married last year after being in a relationship for three years. Verlander proposed to his sweetheart in 2016.

In July, they announced they were expecting a Baby Verlander soon.

Congrats to one of our favorite couples for one year of a lifetime together!

