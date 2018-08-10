SPORTS
espn

'I really thought it was the end' Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a peek into Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, in the midst of another All-Star season, credits wife Kate Upton with saving his career.

"She was instrumental in me not ... like, jumping off a bridge," Verlander told Bleacher Report. "I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s---."

It was 2014, and Verlander thought his career was over. Pitching for the Detroit Tigers, his ERA was up and win totals were way down, and he had given up more runs than any pitcher in the American League. In August, a Tigers coach pulled him aside and told him to get an MRI.

Verlander, then 31, stopped on some stairs and cried.

"I really thought it was the end," he said.

Verlander had been dating Upton for two years at that point. He says that as a model who had lived her life in the public eye, Upton understood the pressure of stardom and the cruelty of critics. She also knew all about physical issues that can derail a career.

RELATED: Justin Verlander and new wife Kate Upton share first wedding photo

"She obviously had dealt with more than me in her life," Verlander says. "I mean, being a woman? Being in that industry? Being that famous? That was a level I hadn't dealt with."

Upton helped him realize, he said, that he needed help, physically and emotionally.

"I don't like to talk to people about being hurt. As athletes, you're not supposed to. It's an excuse. ... But she was someone I could talk to. I mean, basically a therapist," Verlander said.

Verlander says he started seeing a physical therapist who helped him rehabilitate a body that was wearing out. Verlander worked with the therapist to change how he pitched. By 2016, Verlander was completely back. He was traded to the Astros last August.

Verlander and Upton got married in Italy last year, the day after the Astros won the World Series. Last month, they announced that they are expecting a baby.
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBbaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
Carlos Correa smacks foul ball into lap of his fiancee
Astros' Correa expected back to face Mariners
Texans top Chiefs 17-10 in preseason opener
More Sports
Top Stories
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Show More
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
Texas investigating toddler who died after leaving detention center
Teen describes moments before she was pushed off bridge
More News