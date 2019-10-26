Astros in must-win Game 3 in DC to shift World Series momentum

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5643955" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 coverage of the Rockets championship in 1994.

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- For the Astros, who are down 0-2 in the World Series, they will need to get hot at the plate and quick.While they are not completely out, the odds of Houston winning a second championship in three years won't improve without a tide-turning Game 3 win in Washington.The Astros were rendered powerless in Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park, scoring a combined seven runs and stranding 20 base-runners in both contests.Houston's players got a travel day and a much needed day off to collect their thoughts and energy ahead of facing a hostile environment.The chance to grab momentum starts with Zack Greinke, who, like Gerrit Cole in Game 1, will make his World Series debut on the mound.While Greinke's postseason has been mixed, he's coming in with history on his side. He shut out the Nationals in their ballpark on June 13 when he was with Arizona.You also can't ignore Greinke's acumen at the plate. Now that the World Series shifts to a National League site, where pitchers get to bat, Greinke gets to show off his swing that got him nine home runs and 34 RBIs over his career.Fortunately for the Astros, there is a tomorrow for them - Game 4. Unfortunately for the Astros, there may not be a tomorrow after that. Game 5 on Sunday is only necessary if Houston can win at least one matchup between Friday and Saturday.