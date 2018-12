READ MORE

EMBED >More News Videos Carlos Correa visits children's hospital for holidays

EMBED >More News Videos How well do you know the Astros' significant others?

Carlos Correa's biggest fan received the birthday surprise of a lifetime after he got a chance to meet the Astros star.Correa said one of the most special days during his time in Puerto Rico was being able to surprise Emmanuel during his birthday party."I thank God for allowing me to share with him and his family on a very special day for the whole family and now for me too," Correa said in an Instagram post.