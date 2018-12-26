SPORTS

Astros' Carlos Correa donates his personal piano to Texas Children's Hospital for Christmas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his fiancée Daniella Rodriguez were caught spreading some holiday cheer.

The couple stopped by Texas Children's Hospital in the Woodlands to spend time with patients and their parents before Christmas.

Correa and soon-to-be Mrs. Correa donated their personal piano and autographed it in honor of Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Centers.

The couple also took pictures with the kids and signed autographs for them.

Texas Children's Hospital took to Instagram to thank Correa and his fiancee for visiting, and for their thoughtful gift.

