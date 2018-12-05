ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Carlos Correa's fiancee picks two Astros' wives as bridesmaids

How well do you know the Astros' significant others?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Soon-to-be Mrs. Correa's bridal party is complete!

With their wedding still a year away, Carlos Correa's fiancee Daniella Rodriguez is ahead of the game and has chosen two Astros' wives to be her bridesmaids.

Daniella made the announcement overnight through Instagram with a sweet photo of her with Noel Gonzalez and Kara McCullers and the caption "The group is now complete. #bridesmaids" she wrote.



Noel is the wife of Astros' left outfielder Marwin Gonzalez and Kara is the wife of pitcher Lance McCullers.

Carlos and Daniella captured our hearts when the Astros' shortstop proposed on air to the former Miss Texas right after Houston's World Series win in 2017.

Since then, everyone has wondered where they will get married and the most important factor - what will Daniella wear?

Those juicy details are still very limited but thanks to Daniella's mom, Martha Rodriguez we know that they're expected to get married in Dec. 2019.
