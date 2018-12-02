President Bush was an avid Houston sports fan and enjoyed watching the Houston Astros play, in his faithful section, directly behind home plate.
I saddened to hear of the passing of President Bush this morning but also appreciative that we were all able to benefit from his grace, strength and wisdom. This photo is a highlight of my sports career. A real life American Hero. Rest easy.#41 pic.twitter.com/nHc59a9r8l— Shane Battier (@ShaneBattier) December 1, 2018
NFL community mourns death of former President George H.W. Bush: https://t.co/INRCRVgwLv pic.twitter.com/nGGBaniBM1— NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2018
Broken hearted yet grateful today. I was able to meet & enjoy the presence of— Geoff Blum (@blummer27) December 1, 2018
George HW Bush because of baseball.
RIP Mr. President #41 #Astros
Then Vice President Bush stopped by the Houston Astros Spanish broadcast booth to chat it up with my dad and Astros fans. President Bush was one of the kindest public servants I've ever known; well done Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/4GXJU5fekU— Orlando Sanchez (@orlando_sanchez) December 1, 2018
Rest In Peace 41.— Johnathan Joseph (@JJOE2424) December 1, 2018
Humble.
Devoted.
Leaders.#RIPGeorgeHWBush #RCM #RIPBobMcNair pic.twitter.com/r7oy3KS0vP
The Bush family is the most prominent & extraordinary political family in the history of our country. I enjoyed his friendship and admired him as a great leader who truly loved this country. An avid sports fan, Bush was a fixture at all Houston’s sport venues. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/yC05DAqc5O— Tilman Fertitta (@TilmanJFertitta) December 1, 2018
Statement from @TilmanJFertitta and family on the passing of former President George H.W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/sfi5V6JIxQ— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 1, 2018
“President Bush was a great American who devoted his life to serving his country. He epitomized class and dignity and was a true patriot.”— Houston Astros (@astros) December 1, 2018
Jim Crane’s full statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush: https://t.co/bVSshRMjT1 pic.twitter.com/Q8FL4A9qnr
He represented our team, city, state and country with pride.— TORO 🐃 (@TexansTORO1) December 1, 2018
Thank you, Mr. President. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3AHGNOE9Nt
Rest In Peace 41 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/wYhx7v9O7J— Whitney Mercilus (@Merci380) December 1, 2018
#RIP41 pic.twitter.com/oxwgR9UgfF— #ThankYouAB (@Rangers) December 1, 2018
A life well lived, former President George H.W. Bush.— Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) December 1, 2018
We were honored to share a very special day with 41 in Newport in 1995. He was a trustee of the Hall of Fame and shared a love for our sport.
Sending wishes of comfort to the Bush family & his many friends. #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/34zES5IDdJ