Alex Bregman hosts baseball camp for over 300 kids in Sugar Land

Alex Bregman gives baseball tips at Fort Bend Christian Academy. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros players seem to be fans of hosting baseball camps on their off days. A day after being part of the back-to-back home runs in the Astros 5-1 win over the Rays, Alex Bregman hosted a camp at Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land.

Over 300 boys and girls between 1st and 8th grade participated in the camp.

Campers participated in drills inside a gym that focused on the fundamentals of draft. Bregman would visit each station and joke around with campers while giving tips to help them grow as players.

Bregman said he went to numerous baseball camps as a kid and always took a lesson away from it. He said that is a factor in wanting to hosts camps for kids who want to pursue baseball.

"Hopefully I can give these kids one or two things that they can add to their game to help propel them to the next level," Bregman said.

When it comes to parents and kids, Bregman said it is important to instill a good work ethic and to be surrounded with good coaching. He said if the kids work hard enough, their dreams can become a reality.

Bregman talked about the blast of being part of the home run trifecta in Wednesday night's game. He said it is something he had never experienced before.

"When Springer hit the first one and I hit the second one, everyone knew the MVP was going to go deep," Bregman said.
