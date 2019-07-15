Alex Bregman and Tony Kemp present HFD with new ambulance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston Astros stars teamed up with OnStar to help the heroic women and men of the Houston Fire Department.Alex Bregman and Tony Kemp were at Fire Station 17 to present the generous gift from OnStar.As a special thank you for their service, the company not only surprised the firehouse with a pair of season tickets for the Astros but also donated a brand-new, fully loaded and upfitted Chevrolet ambulance.Station 17 acts as the "still alarm" for the Astros, meaning they're responsible for responding to emergency calls at the ballpark. They literally wear their pride for the team on the sleeves of their uniforms, and their "2nd Ward Strike Team" baseball diamond logo is proudly displayed on their trucks and ambulances.During Harvey, first responders at Station 17 braved the wind and rain, working tirelessly for four days straight. They say they survived off a sense of purpose, pure adrenaline and home-cooked food brought to them by residents of the neighborhood that surrounds the station."We take care of them, and they took care of us," one firefighter remembers.