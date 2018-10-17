SPORTS

ALCS Game 4: Charlie Morton to make first start in 17 days to help Astros even series with Boston

Charlie Morton gets the start, but he'll need to deliver to help the Astros with a comeback. Kids weigh in on series.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Seventeen days ago, Charlie Morton tossed 34 pitches in a ho-hum three innings of work vs. the lowly Baltimore Orioles in the Houston Astros' season finale.

It was a game that didn't require the intensity needed to go the distance since the Astros already locked up their position in the postseason.

But after a brutal bullpen outing that saw a combined six earned runs given up by six relievers in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, the Astros may need Morton to go the distance in a pivotal Game 4 on Wednesday night to even things up.

In Game 3, starter Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings that started with two runs given up to the Boston Red Sox. He was able to settle things down before Joe Smith gave up a home run to break a tie.

Roberto Osuna, the man tabbed as the Astros' closer, came in two innings later to give up five runs, including a grand slam.

For Morton, the 17-day layoff may have helped since he was battling shoulder discomfort down the stretch. In fact, the last time he pitched at least six innings in a game was on Sept. 15 against Arizona. The last time he had a pitch count of at least 90 throws was on Sept. 8 against Boston in the regular season.

Pitching matters aside, the Astros are also lagging at the plate. In Game 3, the team could only muster two runs on seven hits. What's more, Alex Bregman, who is typically lethal with the bat, has not seen too many pitches to chase. He was fortunate enough to go 2-for-3 with a walk.

Between games 1 and 2, Bregman was walked six times.

Manager A.J. Hinch is moving Bregman from the No. 3 spot in the batting order to lead-off in Game 4 as a dare to Red Sox pitchers.

The game is set for a 7:39 p.m. first pitch at Minute Maid Park. Boston leads the ALCS 2-1.

Astros GM Jeff Luhnow addresses allegations of camera use during the postseason after MLB cleared the team of cheating.

From Houston to Boston, fans are excited to see the Astros take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

