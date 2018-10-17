SPORTS

Houston Astros denied 2-run homer after controversial ruling in Game 4

EMBED </>More Videos

Hear from the Astros fan who is at the center of the Game 4 home run controversy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A controversial ruling that could affect the balance of ALCS Game 4 drew boos from the Minute Maid Park crowd early in the matchup.

In the bottom of the first inning, Jose Altuve hit a fly ball towards the right center fence for a possible two-run home run to tie the game with Boston.

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts leaped toward the wall with his glove extended toward fans awaiting a possible souvenir.

The ball went out of play, but right field umpire Joe West called fan interference which effectively meant Altuve was out. Under fan interference rules, an out is called if a fielder's catch that would have been an out was affected by a fan in the stands.

WATCH: Was this fan interference? You decide
EMBED More News Videos

A controversial call involving ruled fan interference enveloped the early part of ALCS Game 4.



An automatic replay review did not have enough evidence to overturn the initial call, making the out stand.

Eyewitness News reporter Nick Natario spoke with one of the fans in the stands, Troy. According to him, the hit was "without a doubt" a home run.



Houston entered Game 4 behind in the series, 2-1, with a chance to tie it up.

SEE MORE: Women behind the Astros weigh in on home run controversy
EMBED More News Videos

'JOSE WAS ROBBED': The families of the Houston Astros weren't happy with the umpires' call in the home run controversy.

SEE MORE: ALCS Game 4 live scoring log
EMBED More News Videos

Morton starts, Bregman to lead off in ALCS Game 4

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosBoston Red SoxMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' Jose Altuve ruled out after fan interferes with Mookie Betts' attempt to catch fly ball
Twitter reaction to Red Sox-Astros fan interference call
Astros falling behind 6-5 down the stretch in ALCS Game 4
Football team waves to children's hospital patients during game
More Sports
Top Stories
Women behind the Astros weigh in on home run controversy
Astros falling behind 6-5 down the stretch in ALCS Game 4
Crosby ISD to eliminate 129 positions in budgetary layoffs
Astros cleared of cheating after photography claims
Astros unlikely to face Boston's Chris Sale in Game 5
Houston Rockets drop season opener vs. Pelicans
Texas mom spanks teen son with belt after he took her BMW
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
Show More
Parents say Pasadena teacher molested their children
Owners fighting HOA fines over truck parked in their driveway
Lake Conroe begins controlled releases after water level rises
Dickinson student arrested over alleged threat to 'kill everyone'
Texans' Andre Hal returns to practice after cancer diagnosis
More News