HOME RUN CONTROVERSY: Was it a home run or fan interference? I just went and asked the #Astros fan himself. Troy said without a doubt it should've been a home run.

A controversial ruling that could affect the balance of ALCS Game 4 drew boos from the Minute Maid Park crowd early in the matchup.In the bottom of the first inning, Jose Altuve hit a fly ball towards the right center fence for a possible two-run home run to tie the game with Boston.Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts leaped toward the wall with his glove extended toward fans awaiting a possible souvenir.The ball went out of play, but right field umpire Joe West called fan interference which effectively meant Altuve was out. Under fan interference rules, an out is called if a fielder's catch that would have been an out was affected by a fan in the stands.An automatic replay review did not have enough evidence to overturn the initial call, making the out stand.Eyewitness News reporter Nick Natario spoke with one of the fans in the stands, Troy. According to him, the hit was "without a doubt" a home run.Houston entered Game 4 behind in the series, 2-1, with a chance to tie it up.