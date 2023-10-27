Splendora ISD implements student cell phone policy after growing trend of school fights

The district confirmed the student responsible has been criminally charged and moved to another school. Administrators also announced any student caught fighting will be sent to a different school for five days.

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) -- Just imagine getting the call: your child was brutally attacked by another student while at school.

A 15-year-old at Splendora High School is still recovering today after he was hit repeatedly in the school restroom on Oct. 4th.

The teen is hearing impaired, and said he never saw the attacker coming.

"He blindsided him, hit him in the side of the head with brass knuckles, and just continued to hit him in the backside of the head," his mother, Paula Duncan, said.

Splendora ISD confirmed the student responsible has been criminally charged and moved to another school.

In fact, this is the fifth fight between students at Splendora High School this school year.

And, just next door, at Splendora Junior High, there have been eight fights.

On Monday, a student there was stabbed on campus.

The numbers aren't much higher than usual, but still show a troubling trend.

"We're supposed to protect them and keep them safe and then you send them somewhere where you're expected for that to happen," Duncan explained. "I know they can't watch everything and I know they can't prevent everything from happening, but there's got to be some other step where we can take."

On Monday, Splendora ISD administrators announced any student caught fighting will be sent to a different school for five days.

The new policy also restricts students from using their phones as they move between classes.

Recording fights could now mean losing phone privileges for a semester.

But, Duncan wonders if any of these rules make a difference.

"Two major assaults right next to each other, two weeks, two and a half weeks apart? We can't just put these rules in place. There has to be a bigger action, there has to be," Duncan said. "I don't want anybody else to go through this. I don't want any other child scared to go to school."

