Houston nightclub says it's not a club, so what is it?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite the name of the establishment, Spire Nightclub is not a "nightclub."The downtown hot spot came under fire after videos surfaced showing a crowd inside a day after Gov. Greg Abbott mandated bars and clubs close their doors to slow the spread of COVID-19.Bret Hightower, partial owner, said they did not fall into either of those categories."Back in November of 2019, the main owner had come to the realization that he no longer owned a bar," Hightower said. "He owned a lounge/venue hall because most of the revenue was not coming from alcohol or liquor sales. It was coming from ticket sales, and then to be able to reserve your own private section."You can watch ABC13 reporter Mycah Hatfield's full interview with Hightower above.The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission confirmed to ABC13 that they believe Spire is considered a reception hall.Hightower said Spire took precautions to social distance tables inside, required their employees to wear masks and required patrons to have a mask for entry.He said TABC and the fire marshal's office stopped by throughout the weekend."We had every agency come through and we passed our test," Hightower said.ABC13 is still working to confirm that claim.In the video circulating on social media, patrons are not seen wearing masks. We asked Hightower what the authorities had to say about that. He said he was not there, so he did not know.Ultimately, the partial owner of Spire said he saw a blatant disrespect for social distancing guidelines by consumers.The owners plan to have a meeting early this week to determine if they will re-open this weekend.