Spanish Village Restaurant in Houston's Third Ward won't have to close its doors

Beloved Houston restaurant will stay open thanks to new owner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans of one of Houston's oldest restaurants are excited to hear that their favorite eatery won't be closing its doors anytime soon.

Earlier this month, chef and co-owner of Spanish Village Restaurant Ishita Chakravarty told ABC13 that both the pandemic and the aging building put a strain on the family business. They decided it was time to sell.

That was until a new owner decided to purchase the restaurant in hopes of keeping the business running smoothly, according to a Facebook post.



The Spanish Village Restaurant, a known staple in Houston's historic Third Ward, has been open for more than 50 years.

The original plan was to say goodbye to their decades of memories on July 17, but thanks to the new ownership, Spanish Village will be back open for business on Aug. 1.

The staff's GoFundMe that was created to help during the transition is still active, with donations continuing to pour in.

