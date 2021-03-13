Astronauts perform ISS spacewalk

Crew members of Expedition 64 aboard the International Space Station have a list of to-do items that takes them outside the airlock Saturday.Astronauts Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins are expected to spend around six and a half hours on a spacewalk to work on the space station's cooling system and communications equipment.Glover and Hopkins will begin work on the station's port truss, where they will vent the early ammonia system jumper lines and relocate one of them to the outside of the airlock, followed by translating to the Columbus module to connect cables for the Bartolomeo payload platform and replace a cable for an amateur radio system, according to a statement from NASA.They're also scheduled to will replace a wireless antenna assembly, install a gear on an airlock thermal cover, and route cables to provide ethernet capabilities for two high-definition cameras.Flight Director Chris Edelen is leading The crew members of Expedition 64 are preparing to venture outside the International Space Station for a spacewalk expected to begin around 7:30 a.m. EST and last about six and a half hours.The crew is in the airlock and have donned their suits in preparation to exit the airlock and begin today's activities to service the station's cooling system and communications gear.Glover and Hopkins will begin work on the station's port truss, where they will vent the early ammonia system jumper lines and relocate one of them to the outside of the airlock, followed by translating to the Columbus module to connect cables for the Bartolomeo payload platform and replace a cable for an amateur radio system. Then, the astronauts will replace a wireless antenna assembly on the Unity module, install a "stiffener" on the airlock's thermal cover, and route cables to provide ethernet capabilities for two high-definition cameras on the station's port truss.Saturday's mission was the latest in a series of spacewalks this year. NASA's Kate Rubins and Japan's Soichi Noguchi ventured outside on March 5 to continue preparations for new solar panels.