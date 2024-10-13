SpaceX expected to launch highly anticipated fifth test flight of Starship from Starbase in Texas

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- SpaceX is targeting Sunday, October 13, as the date for the fifth integrated flight test of Starship from Starbase in Cameron County, Texas.

According to SpaceX's website, the main objective will be attempting the first-ever return to the launch site, catching the Super Heavy booster and another Starship re-entry and landing burn, and it also looks to aim for an splashdown of the Starship in the Indian Ocean.

Residents of Cameron County and those in the nearby area may hear loud noises resulting from the flight test.

At the time of launch, the rocket's 33 Raptor engines may be audible while firing upon ignition and as the vehicle launches toward space.

About eight to ten minutes after liftoff, the Super Heavy booster may attempt a return to the launch site and tower catch on the pad at Starbase if strict conditions are met.

Residents of Cameron County and those in the nearby area may hear one or more sonic booms during the return to the launch site.

