Single mother living without electricity finds shelter at Houston-area warming center

After changes were made to their aid, a family of five found themselves without power this freeze but were welcomed at the Bayland Community Center.

After changes were made to their aid, a family of five found themselves without power this freeze but were welcomed at the Bayland Community Center.

After changes were made to their aid, a family of five found themselves without power this freeze but were welcomed at the Bayland Community Center.

After changes were made to their aid, a family of five found themselves without power this freeze but were welcomed at the Bayland Community Center.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A single mother and her four children are staying at a southwest Houston warming center to escape the cold from their apartment nearby.

Lesli Deleon and her children, ages 7 to 15, said they have been living without electricity for the last month and a half.

There were changes to the aid she was receiving recently, and she had to choose to put her salary toward either food or electricity, and she chose food.

The single mother owes her electricity provider roughly $2,100, according to Harris County staff running a warming center.

The single mother said she had been trying to figure it out on her own, but when the temperatures dropped to below freezing, she reached out to a church for a warm place to stay. She was directed to the Bayland Community Center, a warming station opened by Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones.

"We are here because a month and a half ago, we ran out of electricity," Deleon said in Spanish on Tuesday afternoon. "Without electricity right now, it is very cold. My baby is sick, and it's very cold at home."

The family arrived at the center on Monday. Deleon was brought to tears talking about the decision to stay there rather than at home.

"My situation is a little difficult," Deleon said through tears. "I feel good here with my children, but my children want their home. They want their lights. They want to eat well. I'm between a rock and a hard place because I know that they are better here than at my home."

The staff at the warming center have been attempting to help her and her children sort out the large electricity bill and find donors to cover the cost. They said they have already secured one but need additional help.

"You think you're alone," Deleon said. "I always do what I have to do for my four babies, but then you come here, and they tell me, 'No, don't worry, you're fine. We're going to help you.'"

Numerous warming centers have opened across Houston and Harris County for others who need assistance.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.