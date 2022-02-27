Heavy fire caused roof to collapse in shopping strip in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy fire caused the roof to collapse in a shopping strip Sunday morning in southwest Houston.At about 2:00 a.m. the Houston Fire Department responded to a building fire on Wood Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters said they found heavy flames shooting through the roof of the small shopping strip. Firefighters made a fast attack and got the fire under control.The fire burned several stores including J&J Seafood Market. Thankfully, stores were closed and no one was inside, according to HFD. Firefighters said they were able to put out the fire quickly.The cause of the fire is under investigation by HFD Arson.