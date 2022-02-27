building fire

Heavy fire caused roof to collapse in shopping strip in southwest Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Building fire damages shopping strip in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy fire caused the roof to collapse in a shopping strip Sunday morning in southwest Houston.

At about 2:00 a.m. the Houston Fire Department responded to a building fire on Wood Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters said they found heavy flames shooting through the roof of the small shopping strip. Firefighters made a fast attack and got the fire under control.


The fire burned several stores including J&J Seafood Market. Thankfully, stores were closed and no one was inside, according to HFD. Firefighters said they were able to put out the fire quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by HFD Arson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbuilding firefirefire safety
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
2 popular Old Town Spring businesses damaged in fire
Gas tanker crashes into New York building, bursts into flames
3 firefighters injured while battling fire at League City restaurant
Flames reignite after fire destroys Galveston tent warehouse
TOP STORIES
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Japan says 'at least one' North Korea missile fired
23-year-old shot in the leg at Texas City nightclub
Transgender woman murdered in her apartment, police say
Houstonians 'Stand With Ukraine' as Russia invades Ukraine
Carjacking suspect shot by HPD after pursuing chase, police say
Oil tops $100: When will you see $4 a gallon gas in your state?
Show More
Deputies found man fatally shot in his kitchen
Man shot to death at Chevron station in west Houston
16-year-old charged for the killing of his grandmother
Here are multiple ways to park for the rodeo this year
Trail riders arrive at Memorial Park ahead of rodeo on Go Texan Day
More TOP STORIES News