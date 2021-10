Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, blames air traffic control and 'disruptive weather'

EMBED >More News Videos From Houston to Chicago and beyond, stranded travelers are frustrated, and the airline blames "disruptive weather" and air traffic control problems.

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

Soooo don’t fly southwest today! I’ve never seen so many cancelled flights! They’re saying it’s due to “weather” LOL! Okay I’ll pretend I believe it. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/w1msClCZXm — Elyssa Mai (@Elyssamai) October 10, 2021

Talking to a few people who work there, seems like it was the perfect storm of holiday weekend traffic, wx, and staffing. Not gonna stop the conspiracy theories though 🙄 — Cat (@ATCSkyCat) October 10, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled or delayed, including dozens at Houston's Hobby Airport as part of a major nationwide problem.The airline blames the issues on air traffic control problems and weather, according to a statement provided to ABC13.The flight tracking website FlightAware.com shows that Southwest canceled more than 1,000 flights Sunday across the country and there were delays impacting more than 150 flights."Soooo don't fly southwest today! I've never seen so many cancelled flights! They're saying it's due to "weather" LOL! Okay I'll pretend I believe it," one traveler tweeted."My family is stuck in Houston without our luggage and sleeping in our clothes," another passenger tweeted. "My wife and son are sleeping in their contacts as they have no solution or spares. We don't have their medications. This is your fault @SouthwestAir. @HobbyAirport is complicit!"Rumors circulated Saturday of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine walkout at Jacksonville, Florida's air traffic control center, but those reports were unfounded so far as of Sunday morning."Talking to a few people who work there, seems like it was the perfect storm of holiday weekend traffic, wx, and staffing," @ATCSkyCat tweeted. "Not gonna stop the conspiracy theories though."The Federal Aviation Administration told ABC News that no air traffic staffing shortages were reported over the weekend. The agency attributed a few flight cancellations and delays on Friday to severe weather, military training and limited staffing at the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center."Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place," an FAA spokesperson said in a statement.