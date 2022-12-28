'We're coming out of pocket': Frustrated families seek alternatives after canceled Southwest flights

Some have missed out on seeing their loved ones during the holidays, and others are spending money they hadn't budgeted for hotels or rental cars.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This holiday season has been a nightmare for families unable to get to their destinations because of canceled Southwest flights.

Some families have missed out on seeing their loved ones, and others are spending money they hadn't budgeted for hotels or rental cars.

They are frustrated that this is time and money they won't get back, at no fault of their own.

Heather Wyatt, her husband, and her mother checked out Tuesday after two nights in a Houston hotel.

They had planned to surprise her daughter and grandchildren on Christmas in Long Beach, but after Southwest flight delays and cancellations, they never made it.

"Once we knew that we weren't going to come at all, I kind of had to say, 'Okay, here's your surprise. She's on Facetime now. We were bringing her to you but we couldn't,'" Wyatt said.

They thought of everything they could to be together, even if it meant meeting in Houston.

"My daughter wanted to come, but we were like, we're not getting anybody else on a flight right now because it's a mess," she said.

Southwest sent Wyatt an email to request a refund.

"They have said that they are going to consider all requests for reimbursement, but I don't know if that's actually going to happen," Wyatt said. "There's a lot of people. It's going to be a lot of money."

Aaron Robertson and his family also rented a car. He's hoping to get his money back too.

"We've got to keep all our receipts and hopefully we'll get reimbursed, but all of this is up in the air. We don't know," Robertson said. "Including the car, so we're coming out of pocket for everything right now."

They just got back from a trip to Cabo and have managed to stay calm through the madness.

"We're Christian people," he explained. "At the end of the day, we have faith, and as long as we are together, that's all that matters, so we make the best of it."

Making the best of it is all families feel like they can do right now with canceled flights.

"I can imagine people trying to get to their destinations, especially during the holidays. This is the worst time for it to happen," Robertson said.

