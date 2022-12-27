'It's been catastrophic': Southwest Airlines says winter storm exacerbated staffing issues

Call it a flight fiasco. On Monday, 220 Southwest flights were canceled out of Hobby Airport. But has the situation gotten better Tuesday? ABC13 has been monitoring the airports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Call it a flight fiasco. Hundreds of canceled flights on Monday left passengers stranded, so Tuesday morning, ABC13 has been monitoring the situation at Hobby Airport to see if there have been any improvements with Southwest Airlines.

At last check, five out of 14 of Southwest Airline's first flights out of Hobby Tuesday morning have departed. Eight of them are canceled and one boarded.

At the Southwest ticket counter, we saw a line already forming at about 6 a.m. Many of them said they are still part of that dreaded group of passengers faced with delays and cancellations.

On Monday, there were some very long lines and a sea of unclaimed luggage as 220 Southwest flights were canceled out of Hobby. On Tuesday, there's 150.

David Markham, a passenger who's trying to get to Omaha, told ABC13 he already got stuck on one of his layovers before having his flight canceled at Hobby. Markham's family is worried about him making it back because he's dealing with some health issues and also has to try to track down his suitcase.

"I don't know where my luggage is. It could be here or it can be in Omaha. I've got enough medication to get by for one week and all the rest of my medications are my luggage to refill," he said.

Southwest Airlines said this all started from the winter storm, which exacerbated staffing issues.

"It's been catastrophic. It's been a failure at every level at Southwest. Our pilots, our frontline employees have worked under enormous stress to try to get our passengers from A to B. But we were dealt a really bad hand," Capt. Casey Murray, the president of Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said.

Passengers found out Monday at about 6 p.m. that if they didn't already successfully rebook, they would not be able to catch a flight before Saturday.

Overnight, city and airport officials bused stranded passengers to hotels and compensated for their lodging. Some passengers told us they just can't afford to wait that long.

Those individuals have booked flights with other airlines, booked a rental car, or took buses to other destinations, hoping to make it home soon.

