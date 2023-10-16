Houston police said two men got into a fight and some point, one of the men pulled out a pistol and shot and killed the other. Now, investigators are searching for the shooter.

Houston police searching for gunman after man shot and killed at Third Ward motel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An urgent search for a killer is underway after a man was shot to death at motel in the Third Ward, according to police.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday at the Southmore Motel in the 3500 block of Southmore Boulevard at Tierwester Street, not far from the campus of Texas Southern University.

Houston police said two men got into a fight and some point, one of the men pulled out a pistol and shot the other.

The gunman took off after the shooting, HPD said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, investigators said it's unclear what the two men were fighting about.

"The male then fled the scene in what has been described as a red sedan. I am not sure the make, model, year or anything regarding that," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Police said they are still working to gather surveillance video and release a suspect description.

