Neighbor fatally shoots 22-year-old accused of opening fire on mother in N. Harris Co., deputies say

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies said a good Samaritan saved a woman's life when her son began shooting at her point-blank in north Harris County.

Investigators said they counted more than 20 bullet holes in one door at an apartment in the 300 block of Highland Cross.

It's unclear why the son allegedly targeted his own mother, officials said.

The 58-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and underwent surgery. She is expected to survive.



The 22-year-old gunman was shot to death by someone investigators described as a good Samaritan.

Things reportedly took a bad turn during a Fourth of July barbecue overnight, where neighbors said the son was starting to act weird.

The mom and son went back to their apartment, and investigators believe the son injured his mom. She was reportedly bleeding from her face.

That's when shots rang out at the apartment around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Harris County sheriff's deputies said at least 20 bullets went flying into door the of a neighboring apartment.

Inside that apartment was a 16-year-old who was very close to getting hit, officials said. Thankfully, she was not injured.

Investigators believe the son was armed with an AK-47.

At some point, the mother managed to get out of the apartment. That's when another neighbor saw what was happening and grabbed his gun to try and help her.

Investigators said gunfire may have been exchanged between the son and the neighbor, but no one was hit.

The mother was trying to hide behind a tree, but the son found her and stood over her, firing several shots, deputies said.

That's when the neighbor shot and killed the son, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"The way the suspect was just firing indiscriminately, just point-blank shot the mother apparently as he stood over her, was a dangerous individual that likely could have continued shooting. He was already shooting. He damaged not only his apartment, but the neighbors," Gonzalez said. "The neighbors are shaken up because a 16-year-old daughter was sitting at the table where the shots rang out into the main living area. Another apartment was also shot up. Thankfully, that owner, we're told, was away from the apartment at the time."

Deputies applied two tourniquets to the mother before she was taken to the hospital.

Two firearms, a pistol and a semi-automatic rifle, were found on the ground next to the son, investigators said.

Gonzalez said this case will now be turned over to a grand jury who will ultimately decide if any charges will be filed against the neighbor.



