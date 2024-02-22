Want to book an RV in Texas Hill Country for rare solar eclipse? It'll be a fight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- April's 2024 solar eclipse is one that we won't experience for almost decades, and everyone wants a front-row seat to the show - especially in Texas, as some have seen a surge in bookings across the state ahead of the spectacle.

The rare eclipse will take place on Monday, April 8. While Houston will get 95% of the eclipse, our friends west of I-35 will get a complete experience.

On Tuesday, ABC13's Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog spoke with Jen Young, the co-founder of Outdoorsy, an RV rental marketplace, who explained why bookings have increased before the April 8 event.

"Vermont is not the elite popular place," Young said. "Hill Country, the heart of Texas, is right underneath the path of totality. So, we're seeing a tremendous surge in people trying to get outside for the eclipse, and our books and pre-bookings are representing that."

Young added that they've seen over 1,000% increase in their rental bookings but expect that to grow.

We know this is an extraordinary event, but exactly what makes it so special?

"It's the last of its kind that we're going to be able to see for probably the next 40 years," Young said. "What makes it so special for Texans, or for people in Hill Country, is that you'll maximize the amount of time that you can see the eclipse."

Texas predicted to be No. 1 destination tourists will hit to catch total solar eclipse

Delta offers special flight along total solar eclipse path for ultimate viewing experience