Texas predicted to be No. 1 destination tourists will hit to catch total solar eclipse

ByAmber Heckler CultureMap logo
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Texas, prepare for the eclipse onslaught: A new study predicts that the Lone Star State will be the top destination for eclipse tourists, with more than a million visitors expected to travel here to catch the total solar eclipse on April 8.

According to a model developed by the Great American Eclipse team, Texas is anticipated to see 1.08 million tourists - the highest number out of 48 continental states (Alaska and Hawaii excluded).

For context: The report predicts between 931,000 and 3.73 million people will travel from some part of the United States to an area inside the path of totality on eclipse day.

To read the full story, visit our partners at CultureMap.

