Texas predicted to be No. 1 destination tourists will hit to catch total solar eclipse

Texas, prepare for the eclipse onslaught: A new study predicts that the Lone Star State will be the top destination for eclipse tourists, with more than a million visitors expected to travel here to catch the total solar eclipse on April 8.
According to a model developed by the Great American Eclipse team, Texas is anticipated to see 1.08 million tourists - the highest number out of 48 continental states (Alaska and Hawaii excluded).
For context: The report predicts between 931,000 and 3.73 million people will travel from some part of the United States to an area inside the path of totality on eclipse day.