You can now swim in the Hearst Castle swimming pool

SAN SIMEON, California -- It's one of the most famous swimming pools in the country, and now you have a chance to take a swim in it.But it won't be cheap.The Hearst Castle near San Simeon, California is offering pool parties this summer at its iconic Neptune swimming pool.A ticket for the exclusive pool party costs $1,250.The castle was built by publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst.The outdoor Neptune Pool has 20,000 marble tiles and is decorated with sculptures. The castle is a National Historic Landmark.Tickets are available online.