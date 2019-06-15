You can now swim in the Hearst Castle swimming pool

SAN SIMEON, California -- It's one of the most famous swimming pools in the country, and now you have a chance to take a swim in it.
But it won't be cheap.
The Hearst Castle near San Simeon, California is offering pool parties this summer at its iconic Neptune swimming pool.
A ticket for the exclusive pool party costs $1,250.
The castle was built by publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst.
The outdoor Neptune Pool has 20,000 marble tiles and is decorated with sculptures. The castle is a National Historic Landmark.
Tickets are available online.
