You can now swim in the Hearst Castle swimming pool

SAN SIMEON, California -- It's one of the most famous swimming pools in the country, and now you have a chance to take a swim in it.

But it won't be cheap.

The Hearst Castle near San Simeon, California is offering pool parties this summer at its iconic Neptune swimming pool.

A ticket for the exclusive pool party costs $1,250.

The castle was built by publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst.

The outdoor Neptune Pool has 20,000 marble tiles and is decorated with sculptures. The castle is a National Historic Landmark.

Tickets are available online.
