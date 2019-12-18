World-renowned Montrose artist folds her way to perfection

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you know a world-renowned origami artist lives in Montrose?Joan Son has been an origami artist for 23 years.She started out playing with paper dolls, but soon realized how much she could do with paper.She now folds it, unfolds it, and sometimes, even crumples it for effect."Paper is a very sculptable and forgiving material, so it can really do just about anything," she explained.You can catch her latest exhibition at the Printing Museum in Montrose."Origami requires me to be more focused and have a calmer state of mind, which serves me in this world," Son said.Watch the video above to see some on Son's amazing works of art!