Banner Project shows moments that shaped LGBTQ community

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "It's important to know our history and where our people have been."

The Houston Banner Project impacts every person who sees it in a different way.

The pop-up exhibit in Montrose takes you through the history of the LGBTQ+ community, highlighting those who spoke up when many were afraid to do so, and those who changed the world for future generations. There are currently 48 banners, but plans for more to come.

"I think it's important for people to know they're not alone, that there are many people who are like them, who have gone before them, and who have had the courage to speak up and be visible when it was dangerous and an undesirable thing to do," said founder Sara Fernandez.

You can visit The Banner Project exhibit at the Montrose Center or at their website.
