Pearland after-school program tries to help working parents during COVID-19 outbreak

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As schools remain closed during the coronavirus outbreak, many working parents are left to figure out what to do with their kids during the day.
In Pearland, a longtime after-school program is offering to do their part by waiving registration fees and lowering their weekly rate for kids in the community.
Pearland's Best After School Program, located at 3111 S. Main, offers kids a variety of activities like crafts, outdoor activities and martial arts classes.
"We're family based in Pearland and we wanted to open up to the community," said James Clark. "My wife and I live in Pearland, and we love it here."
Clark is also understanding of the fact that it's still the school year, so there are also plenty of educational opportunities at the facility.
"We have a full library in here and parents can set aside time for their kids to do reading and math problems," said Clark.
He also said they're working tirelessly to ensure the kids stay safe and healthy.
"We are disinfecting and sanitizing twice a day," says Clark. "We're talking to them about the virus and making sure they're healthy before they come in."
There are limited spots available at the program.
Pearland ISD is closed until April 10.
