Texas schools may close for rest of the school year

While it remains unknown how long it'll be before students go back to school amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Texas Education Commissioner reportedly told superintendents and lawmakers to be prepared for long-term district closures.
Commissioner Mike Morath said the closing could potentially run through the end of the school year, especially in the areas where the new virus has spread, according to the Texas Tribune.
The Texas Tribune states that individuals who participated in two separate conference calls with Morath say he will leave the decision up to local superintendents.
The extended school closures would be a burden for low-income and working parents, who would more likely struggle to keep their children home for long periods of time.
As of Sunday, nearly 100 school districts, college, and universities combined in and surrounding the Houston area have closed their doors as they take precautions to keep their students, staff, and faculty safe and healthy.
