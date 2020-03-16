Education

Texas schools may close for rest of the school year

While it remains unknown how long it'll be before students go back to school amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Texas Education Commissioner reportedly told superintendents and lawmakers to be prepared for long-term district closures.

Commissioner Mike Morath said the closing could potentially run through the end of the school year, especially in the areas where the new virus has spread, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune states that individuals who participated in two separate conference calls with Morath say he will leave the decision up to local superintendents.

The extended school closures would be a burden for low-income and working parents, who would more likely struggle to keep their children home for long periods of time.

As of Sunday, nearly 100 school districts, college, and universities combined in and surrounding the Houston area have closed their doors as they take precautions to keep their students, staff, and faculty safe and healthy.

SEE ALSO:

Houston-area school closings and delays

What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationtexas newsschoolscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
SPONSORED: Here's your go-to recipe to make while at home
Governor Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements
Cracking down on myths about social distancing
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
Houston-area malls adjust store hours starting today
Show More
3 killed in separate hit-and-run crashes across Houston area
Klein ISD musicians sing on Twitter while school is closed
How you can minimize the cyber-risk of working from home
Chick-fil-A closes dining rooms for coronavirus concerns
Family celebrates woman's 100th birthday outside nursing home
More TOP STORIES News