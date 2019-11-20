Society

Volunteers needed at Houston Food Bank after accident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just weeks before ABC13's 39th annual Share Your Holidays food drive, our friends at the Houston Food Bank have lost nearly 2 million pounds of food due to an ammonia leak at its Portwall warehouse. Now they need our help more than ever.

"The best way that people can help us is volunteering, because what we do is we go out and get donations from literally all over the country," Houston Food Bank president Brian Greene said. "So much of this product requires work and it's our ability to say yes to the donations to labor that we can use to replace this."



Volunteering at Houston Food Bank is easy and there are three volunteer shifts a day, Monday through Friday, with weekend opportunities as well.

How to volunteer at Houston Food Bank
  1. Register as a new Houston Food Bank volunteer. If you are an existing volunteer, click here to sign in.
  2. Check out the food bank's volunteer calendar for available shifts.
  3. When you find a shift you want, click on it.
  4. Locate and click the "Individual Registrations" button.
  5. Verify the shift is correct and click "Yes," then "Submit."

Last year, we caught up with Texas Children's Pediatrics volunteers who were getting out of their offices to help.

"Knowing that you're really making a family, feeding a family, giving a family better care, letting them know that they have that security," Stanley Spinner, with Texas Children's Pediatrics. "You can't put a price tag on the importance of that."

The Houston Food Bank said corporate groups and organizations who would like to volunteer should email them directly:


The ABC13 Share Your Holidays food drive is on Dec. 6. Learn how to get involved on the Share Your Holidays website.

Video above is from a previously published story.
