Share Your Holidays 2019

LIVE DRIVE - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6
6am-6pm
ABC13 Studios (3310 Bissonnet)

The Houston Food Bank NEEDS YOUR HELP, more than ever. With the recent loss of 2 million pounds of food, ABC13 Share Your Holidays, is calling for volunteers! You can help replenish the loss by donating, but more importantly today, you can volunteer to sort donations so that they reach those in need quickly. Learn How Here: VOLUNTEER TODAY It's that time of year again...a time to help make the holiday season a little brighter for those less fortunate. Many of our neighbors are living at or below the poverty line. Many are forced to choose between things like feeding their children and paying rent. Thousands of individuals and families are finding themselves in need. Your donations and financial contributions help the Houston Food Bank warm the holiday season for our neighbors most in need. Share Your Holidays and help make the season brighter. Donate now through December 6th by bringing non-perishable food items to one of our many collection sites listed below. Click Here for a list of most needed items.If you would like to request a donation of food, call the Houston Food Bank: 832-369-9390.Westside Substation - 3203 S Dairy Ashford 77082Clear Lake Substation - 2855 Bay Area Blvd Houston, TX 77062South Gessner Substation - 8605 Westplace Dr Houston, TX 77081Northwest Substation - 6000 Teague Houston, TX 77041Bay City Police Department - (1st United Methodist Church) 2300 Ave H Bay City, TX 77414Baytown Fire Department - 4723 Garth Rd. Baytown TX 77521Galveston: Ball High School - 4115 Ave O Galveston, TX 77551Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center - 1700 First Colony Blvd. Sugarland, TX 77479Katy: Maud Marks Library - 1815 Westgreen Blvd Katy, TX 77450Pearland: Pearland Neighborhood Center - 2335 N Texas Ave, Pearland, TX 77581Richmond/Rosenberg: Terry High School - 5500 Ave N. Rosenberg, TX 77471Stafford Municipal School District - 1625 Staffordshire Rd. Stafford, TX 77477Phone Bank NumbersEnglish: 713-547-8692Spanish: 713-547-8693Phone Bank HoursMonday, December 3 - Thursday, December 67:45 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.Friday, December 75:45 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.Saturday, December 87:45 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.