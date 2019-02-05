Virtual reality theme parks set to beam into Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas --Coming soon to a vacant retail store near you: an indoor virtual reality "theme park" being planned by a company based in Singapore.
D. Legends Holdings Pte Ltd. has hired a New Jersey real estate brokerage, R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC, to scout the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas for shuttered retail spaces - like former Toys R Us stores - to house virtual reality entertainment centers.
It's part of the rollout of the Singapore company's Legend Heroes Park concept in major U.S. metro areas, the brokerage says in a release. Aside from Houston and DFW, those markets include Boston, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco.
