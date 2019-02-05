SOCIETY

Virtual reality theme parks set to beam into Houston area

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston to be home to new virtual reality theme parks

HOUSTON, Texas --
Coming soon to a vacant retail store near you: an indoor virtual reality "theme park" being planned by a company based in Singapore.

D. Legends Holdings Pte Ltd. has hired a New Jersey real estate brokerage, R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC, to scout the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas for shuttered retail spaces - like former Toys R Us stores - to house virtual reality entertainment centers.

It's part of the rollout of the Singapore company's Legend Heroes Park concept in major U.S. metro areas, the brokerage says in a release. Aside from Houston and DFW, those markets include Boston, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco.

For more on this story, visit our partners at houston.culturemap.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytheme parkvirtual realityHouston
SOCIETY
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight: Sponsor a Segment
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight: Meet The Host
More Society
Top Stories
Good Samaritan rescues baby from locked car in Fiesta parking lot
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Texas dad sues son's alleged bullies and parents
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Massage therapist accused of groping teen in SW Houston
Brian Cushing returning to Houston Texans as assistant
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Willie Nelson launches line of hemp-infused coffee
Show More
Royal Caribbean hiring someone to Instagram their cruise
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Gov. Abbott lays out priorities in State of the State address
2 Texas hospital giants call off plans to merge
Authorities find marijuana grow house in Needville man's garage
More News