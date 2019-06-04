Video of student in blackface, using a racial slur sparks outrage

FRESNO, California -- It's a post that's drawing national attention to Bullard High School.The video circulating on social media shows a student-athlete wearing blackface and making racial slurs.It has sparked outrage, and it is also shedding light on a much deeper issue."We're seeing this more. It's becoming a trend, it's becoming something towards African Americans," said activist Debbie Darden. "That's the norm. Using it, being able to use it at any given time is the norm, and it just isn't."Darden, a West Fresno District 3 activist, involved with the Black American Political Association of California says we shouldn't see this in 2019."For decades African Americans were mistreated were hated. The word black was something to be de-valued," she said. "We have to start stepping up and make people realize this isn't going to be tolerated and this is not normal."She adds learning shouldn't stop in the classroom, "When you're at home educate your children one of the things we're lacking is the history to be taught about African American culture."Both the family and school district haven't commented on the video; however, superintendent Bob Nelson addressed the incident on Facebook. He says the teen made a poor decision and will be held accountable for the deeply offensive video.The full statement reads:The school district is still working on a statement and plan to address this in the near future. Superintendent Nelson says there will be a cultural proficiency program implemented district-wide but starting at Bullard High School.