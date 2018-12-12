SOCIETY

Video shows fireball streaking across the sky in Austin

Video shows fireball streaking across parts of Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Did you see it? A fireball was spotted streaking across the sky in several parts of Texas and in Oklahoma.

Dash cam video shows the fireball as it fell from the sky in Austin on Monday night.

According to the American Meteor Society, there were 62 reports of people seeing it.

Some people in the Houston area also reported seeing the fireball.

SEE ALSO: Meteor captured on camera streaking across sky in Central Texas


Last month, we showed you video of a meteor falling in the same part of Texas.

Did you happen to spot the meteor shooting across the Texas sky?

