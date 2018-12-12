Video shows fireball streaking across the sky in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --Did you see it? A fireball was spotted streaking across the sky in several parts of Texas and in Oklahoma.
Dash cam video shows the fireball as it fell from the sky in Austin on Monday night.
According to the American Meteor Society, there were 62 reports of people seeing it.
Some people in the Houston area also reported seeing the fireball.
Last month, we showed you video of a meteor falling in the same part of Texas.