Valentine's Day: Name roach after ex, shred photo at Hooters, gift prices

Valentine's Day: Name a cockroach after an ex. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2019.

Not that we are counting or anything, but a friendly reminder that Valentine's Day is coming up soon.

And if you haven't gotten that special someone something, this story may have you thinking love is not enough.
Love is (How Much) Money?

A new survey conducted by financial services company Bank Rate found the sexes have very different expectations on how much should be spent on Valentine's Day.

Men will spend an average of $340 on their partners, while women will spend about $65.

Turns out though, women expect their partners to spend about $150.

However, men have much higher expectations thinking their partners will spend $211.

RELATED: Survey: Men spend much more on Valentine's Day with higher expectations
A new survey found the sexes have very different expectations of how much money should be spent on Valentine's Day.

Shredding at Hooters

So what if you don't have a special someone to take you out this year?

No worries.

The restaurant chain Hooters is back with its "Shred Your Ex" deal.

The restaurant is giving away 10 free boneless wings to anyone who shreds a picture of their ex-special someone.

You must buy any 10 wings first to participate.

RELATED: Shred your ex at Bowl & Barrel and get free appetizers
Celebrating Singles Awareness Day? Bowl & Barrel wants to help mend your lonely heart with free food.

Quit Bugging Me

Or maybe an ex keeps bugging you?

A zoo in El Paso is here to help.

They are holding an event for Valentine's Day where you can submit the name of your ex, which will be assigned to a cockroach...and then fed to a meerkat.

You will be able to watch the whole thing unfold on the zoo's Facebook page.
