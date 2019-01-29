FOOD & DRINK

Shred your ex at Bowl & Barrel and get free appetizers

Celebrating Singles Awareness Day? Bowl & Barrel wants to help mend your lonely heart with free food. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Celebrating Singles Awareness Day (or as the happily in love call it Valentine's Day)? Bowl & Barrel wants to help mend your lonely heart with free food.

The boutique bowling alley and full-service restaurant is giving scorned lovers (or people who just like free stuff) the chance to destroy photos of their exes in return for hors d'oeuvres.

Bowl & Barrel's first Houston location has opened its doors and elevated the bowling experience to a whole new level.


The options include stuffed mushrooms, tomato caprese skewers, meatloaf meatballs, pork & beans meatballs and buffalo chicken meatballs.

"Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity for singles to celebrate their independence," said Kyle Noonan, creator of Bowl & Barrel. "We'll be serving up some great food, which you can enjoy while having some serious fun on our boutique bowling lanes. Let Bowl & Barrel help make this year's Valentine's Day one to remember!"

Bowl & Barrel is located at 797 Sorella Ct., Ste. #118, in CityCentre.

