Shred your ex at Bowl & Barrel and get free appetizers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Celebrating Singles Awareness Day (or as the happily in love call it Valentine's Day)? Bowl & Barrel wants to help mend your lonely heart with free food.
The boutique bowling alley and full-service restaurant is giving scorned lovers (or people who just like free stuff) the chance to destroy photos of their exes in return for hors d'oeuvres.
The options include stuffed mushrooms, tomato caprese skewers, meatloaf meatballs, pork & beans meatballs and buffalo chicken meatballs.
"Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity for singles to celebrate their independence," said Kyle Noonan, creator of Bowl & Barrel. "We'll be serving up some great food, which you can enjoy while having some serious fun on our boutique bowling lanes. Let Bowl & Barrel help make this year's Valentine's Day one to remember!"
Bowl & Barrel is located at 797 Sorella Ct., Ste. #118, in CityCentre.
