USPS celebrates Lunar New Year with new postal stamp

Lunar New Year celebrations are still a few weeks away, but there is a very special kickoff today right here in Houston.The United States Postal Service is celebrating the 12 and final release in the Celebrating Lunar New Year Stamp Series at the Chinese Community Center.For the past 11 years, the postal service has unveiled a stamp around Lunar New Year to celebrate the Asian zodiac year.There are 12 animals in the zodiac. We are currently in the Year of the Dog.On Feb. 5, Asian communities around the world will celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Boar, or pig.Lunar New Year, also commonly known as the Chinese New Year, is the most important holiday of the year for many Asian communities around the world.The Lunar New Year is celebrated primarily by people of Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tibetan, and Mongolian heritage.On New Year's Day and in the days that follow, parades featuring enormous and vibrantly painted papier-maché dragons, parties, and other special events are common.Vendors at outdoor markets sell flowers, toys, and families gather for elaborate dinners.Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay served as MC for today's stamp unveiling, which was held at the Chinese Community Center in Houston's Asiatown area.