Brewery makes beer inspired by favorite childhood cereal

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Ingenious is not your traditional local brewery. When you step inside, you can pick and choose from a variety of unique beers.

Co-owners Justin Gyorfiand Michael Broderick were inspired by their favorite childhood snacks, which sparked the idea behind Ingenious.


"Right now, we are doing our monster cereal series of beers and a lot of [them] stems from our childhood and our [adult] experiences," explained Broderick.

"We round table ideas, [then] we'll see if we can really create them, and then we shoot for it."



Ingenious Brewery has 24 taps of different flavored beers, including cookies and cream, Stout Chocula, Boo Berry Fluff and more.



