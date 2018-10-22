EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4535947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family in west Houston transformed their home into a terrifying scene.

The creepy characters of the underworld aren't waiting until Halloween to haunt your dreams. They've already appeared at one home in west Houston.Lidia and Jon Bruckbauer have transformed the front of their home in the Lakes of Eldridge North neighborhood into a haunted house, complete with characters from some of the most terrifying horror films including Linda Blair's character Regan MacNeil from "The Exorcist," Michael Myers from the slasher "Halloween," and Pennywise from "It."Jon, who owns a landscaping company, said coming up with the ghoulish concept was easy because he's used to doing design."The front porch is based off movies I've seen over the years," Jon explained.If you take a trip through the display, you'll also run into Chucky dolls, zombies, witches, and werewolves. The entire display is made up of different scenes like a medical hospital, where patients escaped, and an old pirate's store.Don't let anything reach out and pull you under as you navigate through the seven fog machines. You might also be inclined to dance as one of the Halloween favorites, Michael Jackson's "Thriller," floats out through the fear.The Bruckbauers say they decorate their home every Halloween, but the displays get bigger every year.Even their 9-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter get involved."The kids are not scared at all. They know it's electronics and needs batteries to make it work," Lidia said.In fact, Jon says it was their 9-year-old who had the idea to really build up the scenes, which took several days due to the weather, gathering materials, and nailing it all together.Each scene took about a day to complete.So how do their neighbors feel about it?"It brings everyone together. The neighbors love it, and bring their kids over. Everyone knows we do it out of fun, not to be creepy," Jon said.The family explains that the haunted house ends up becoming a backdrop for the neighbors during Halloween, and everyone tends to start reminiscing about watching old horror movies.Eventually, the frightful sight takes a rest around 11 p.m. before coming back to life the next day.The family does live in a gated community, but if you find yourself visiting for some reason, they say you can come by and check it out."Even the mailman comes by and brings his kids!" Jon said.